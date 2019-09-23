Pair accused of throwing liquid in woman’s face on Dundee street and saying it was acid

A couple have appeared in court accused of throwing liquid in a woman’s face and saying it was acid.

Stacey Boyd, a prisoner at Edinburgh, and Strathmore Street resident John Hutton allegedly pursued and attacked the woman on April 23 on Ward Road.

After allegedly throwing the liquid, the pair deny robbing the woman of a rucksack, headphones, perfume, keys and a key ring.

Prosecutors allege that Boyd, 31, also breached a curfew imposed as part of bail conditions by not being in her home address after 7pm on June 1.

Boyd had a trial fixed for October 31 while Hutton, also 31, had a warrant issued for his arrest.