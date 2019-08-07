Pair accused of repeatedly kicking man during alleged attack at Dundee nightclub

Callum Yim and Daniel McIntosh, both 20, are accused of assault at a city nightclub.

The pair allegedly attacked Robbie Ewen at Dundee University Students’ Association, Airlie Place, on August 12 last year by repeatedly trying to punch him on the head, struggling with him and repeatedly kicking him on the head and body.

Yim, of Lulach Court, Dunfermline, had his case continued without plea until August 23. Rosefield Street man McIntosh had a trial fixed for November 12, with an intermediate diet on October 29.