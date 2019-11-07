Pair accused of Halloween attack with hammer and screwdriver at Dundee multi

Two people have appeared in court accused of carrying out a stab attack on Halloween.

James Campbell and Nicole Campbell, aged 26 and 27 respectively, are also alleged to have assaulted a man with a hammer during the same incident at Tulloch Court on Thursday.

The pair appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court accused of three charges of assault.

Prosecutors allege that both assaulted Jamie Stevens at the common close outside a flat in the Hilltown block, as well as on the common stairwells between floors 11 and 12.

They allegedly struck Mr Stevens with a hammer repeatedly to his severe injury. Both are also accused of assaulting Donna Fearn during the same incident by grabbing her hair, dragging her along a close, punching her and biting her.

The duo then allegedly struck Ms Fearn with a hammer and stabbed her with a screwdriver to her severe injury.

James Campbell is also accused of punching and kicking Mr Stevens to his injury at a car park between Tulloch Court and Dallfield Court.

He allegedly committed the offences while subject to a bail order from Dundee Sheriff Court.

The pair, both of Dallfield Court, made no plea or declaration to the charges when they appeared from custody before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Before continuing their case for further examination, Sheriff Martin-Brown remanded James Campbell in custody while Nicole Campbell was released on bail.