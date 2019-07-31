Pair accused of entering Dundee property and making threats of violence

Sean Collins, of Exchange Street, and Jason Emslie, of Happyhillock Road, are charged with behaving abusively.

The pair are alleged to have entered a property on Midmill Road uninvited on August 1 last year.

Both are accused of shouting, swearing and making violent threats, as well as kicking and banging a door. Collins, 27, is also alleged to have brandished a piece of wood.

Collins and Emslie, 46, had not guilty pleas to the charges tendered on their behalf by solicitor John Boyle.

Sheriff Derek Reekie fixed a trial for November 6, with an intermediate diet on October 17.