Murray Hanlon and Ceri Griffin, both of Strathmore Avenue, have been charged with dealing drugs.

The pair are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of etizolam, a Class C drug, between November 28 and December 4 2017 as well as January 16 last year. On the same date, both are alleged to have been found in possession of Class B drug cannabis resin and zopiclone, a Class C drug.

Hanlon, 37, and Griffin, 34, had their case continued without plea until April 17.