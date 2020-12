A dog was allegedly struck with a child’s bike and repeatedly beaten for more than a month by a city couple.

Kimberley Finnan, 29, and 37-year-old Mark Noble are accused of causing a one-year-old dog named Clover unnecessary suffering between June and July this year.

It is alleged Finnan repeatedly struck the dog on the head and body, seized the dog by its collar and struck it on the head before repeatedly kicking it on the head and body.