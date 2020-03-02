Pair accused of attacking Dundee woman leaving her permanently impaired

Jason Forrest, 39, a prisoner at Perth, and Fiona Jackson, 37, of Carlochie Place, are accused of attacking a woman in Polepark.

They allegedly pulled Nichola McDonald by the body before punching and kicking her, causing her severe injury and permanent impairment, on Brook Street on September 14 last year.

It is alleged Forrest offered to supply cocaine at the Bay Horse pub on the same date, before assaulting Philip Fraser.

The pair will stand trial in March.