Pair accused of attack on woman in Polepark

Jason Forrest, 39, a prisoner at Perth, and Fiona Jackson, 37, of Carlochie Place, are accused of attacking a woman in Polepark.

They allegedly pulled Nichola McDonald by the body before repeatedly punching and kicking her to the head and body, causing her severe injury and permanent impairment, on Brook Street on September 14 last year.

It is also alleged that Forrest offered to supply the Class A drug cocaine at the Bay Horse pub on the same date, before assaulting Philip Fraser by pushing him on the body, punching him on the head and knocking him to the ground.

A fourth charge alleges that Forrest stole £80 at Brook Street.

The pair’s first diet was continued at Dundee Sheriff Court until later this month.