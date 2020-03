A couple have been accused of carrying out assaults on Lochee High Street.

Martin Gray and Sharon Ramsay, both of Ancrum Court, allegedly carried out the attacks on February 26.

Gray is accused of kicking James Townsley on the body. This was before Ramsay allegedly seized Michelle Townsley’s hair, pulling her to the ground, repeatedly punching her head and body and biting her on the body to her injury.

The pair, both 46, had their case continued without plea until April.