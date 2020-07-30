Pair accused of assaulting man to the danger of his life and knifepoint robbery in Dundee

Two men have been accused of carrying out assaults and robberies, one of which was allegedly at knifepoint.

William Young, a prisoner at HMP Perth, and Darren Airlie, of Arklay Street, are charged with assaulting Christopher Sinclair at the Transform and Cyrenians hostels on November 11 last year.

They allegedly threatened him with violence, followed him, demanded money, seized his neck and compressed it before robbing him of keys and £75 in cash.

The pair are also accused of targeting Dejan Vujic within a common close on Dundonald Street on April 4.

Court papers allege they followed him, grabbed him from behind, seized his neck, caused him to lose consciousness, brandished a knife at him and robbed him of a mobile phone and £65 in cash.

Prosecutors allege the assault was to the danger of Mr Vujic’s life.

Young, 34, and Airlie, 32, pleaded not guilty to the charges and had a further first diet fixed for August.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael continued to remand Young but released Airlie on bail.