Pair accused of abducting two women to search them for drugs in Angus

by Ciaran Shanks
July 12, 2019, 6:16 am
The abductions are alleged to have taken place in Prosen Road in the Angus town.
The trial of two people accused of abduction with intent to rob was fixed for July 30.

Adele Colville, 38, of Prosen Road, Kirriemuir, and James Gallacher, 39, a prisoner at HMP Perth, both deny assaulting a woman by searching her for controlled substances at Prosen Road before abducting her and detaining her against her will with the intention of robbing her between November 15-22 2017, before an alleged similar attack on another woman at the same location between the same dates.

The pair also deny being concerned in the supply of drugs.

