A man and a woman will stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of wilfully ill-treating a child while at the Chinese State Circus in Riverside on August 4.

It is alleged that while under the influence of drugs or alcohol they failed to hold the child appropriately, fell asleep while holding the child and allowed the child’s head to repeatedly fall forward, putting the child’s safety at risk.

Trial was set for October 12.