Painting of Ralph Milne scoring against Dundee on day Dundee United won title raises £400 for charity

A painting depicting one of the most famous moments in Dundee’s sporting history has raised £400 for charity.

The picture – which shows Dundee United legend Ralph Milne celebrating scoring the opening goal away to derby rivals, Dundee, on the day United won the league in 1983 – raised money for the MS (multiple sclerosis) Society Scotland.

Inverness-based artist and avid football fan, Sophie Robb, raised the money through the sale of her original painting to support a close friend who lives with the condition.

Sophie has been painting as a hobby for years but first put brush to canvas for a football composition to celebrate her team, Inverness Caley Thistle, winning the Scottish Cup in 2015.

Sophie said: “I’ve always enjoyed painting and after doing my first Caley Thistle one interest just seemed to take off. I think people like having those happy memories – it’s led to lots of people getting in touch asking for originals.

“Painting has always been a hobby of mine and when I started to sell my work I thought it would be a good opportunity to raise money for a good cause.”