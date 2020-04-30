Painting of famous Dundee busker hits the right note as it goes viral

A portrait of a much-missed Dundee busker has gone viral after being unveiled to the public.

Fans were devastated when Alan McWilliam, who had long entertained commuters from his iconic spot under the Cowgate, passed away in January, aged 55, after a long illness.

Now the talented musician has been immortalised on canvas by Broughty Ferry artist Steven Higginson, who received a private commission for the work.

Steven, 37, said the oil painting of Alan – known to many as BY – had taken almost four weeks to complete.

He added: “I was asked to do this piece in March. I actually knew Alan, as my previous studio was in town and I’d go past and speak to him.

“Like many have said he was such a lovely guy. I’d read the article recently about the posters of him appearing in the Cowgate in his memory.

“This was a private commission for someone and I got the original picture of that poster to work from

“With a painting like this you start to build-up the layers and you only really start to see the person in the final days of completion.”

Steven who studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, sought permission from the buyer before showcasing the painting online, and he was delighted at the public’s reaction.

He added: “When I’ve done the portraits in the past they have been done for local people and I they’ve also gone down really well online.

“Given that Alan was so well known it did go viral on social media, people just started commenting on what a nice guy Alan was.

He added: “This is a one-off piece and I’m just delighted I’ve been able to catch Alan so perfectly at his iconic spot.”

Many who commented online said Steven work was “amazing” whilst other reminisced about their own personal stories of Alan.

Steven added: “There was a phenomenal amount of comments about this particular work and Alan as a man himself.”

This latest work on this famous busker comes just days after a tribute to Alan appeared in a music video performed by local artists Nick Shane, Paul ‘Lefty’ Wright and Jen Culross.