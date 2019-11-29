Pacamara, Perth Road: Brilliant brunch is well worth the extra expense

Although I don’t enjoy the feeling of self-loathing that accompanies partaking in such hipster activities, I do like a spot of brunch.

And I had been reliably informed by a friend that Pacamara Food & Drink in the West End serves up the city’s best mid- morning or early- afternoon scran.

After much cajoling from my pal and putting my fears over potential accusations of being a vegan-sort to one side, we met on a lazy Sunday morning for a bite to eat and some coffee.

Spare me.

I kid, of course, and as we approached the Perth Road eatery, the first thing that struck me was how busy it was.

Stowed with fellow-skinny jean clad, egg crusaders, we were worried we might not even get a table.

However, the staff couldn’t have been more helpful in finding us a cosy wee slot to settle into.

And what a lovely setting it was.

The walls are adorned with a Perth Road street sign, pictures and a host of mirrors while four huge chandeliers hang from the ceiling.

At Pacamara you order at the counter so, after deliberating over their delicious-sounding offerings, we made a decision and that was that I would go up to the till, order and, yes, pay.

For a morning pick-me-up I went for a flat white (I know) and my veggie mate a macchiato with oat milk.

A meat-eater myself, I opted for the Hangover Hash (£7.50) with added grilled Spanish chorizo (£1.95) and she opted for the Kinda Benny (£7.75) with extra crispy halloumi on top (£1.95).

The hash was certainly different from the corned beef variety I was often served up as a nipper growing up in Paisley.

It featured potato hash, a fried egg, red onion jam, a mix of peppers and grated cheese.

With the chorizo added on top it was a tasty morsel and, in fact, did go a long way to assisting in my hangover recovery from the indulgent Saturday night previous.

If you’re not a fan of Spanish sausage, you can add halloumi, fried egg, black pudding, streaky bacon – or the whole lot if you fancy!

The Kinda Benny is, well, kind of eggs Benedict.

Toasted sourdough bread topped with poached eggs, avocado and hollandaise sauce certainly looked a play on the diner classic.

It smelled great as well and I was informed, with the added halloumi, it was indeed delicious, too.

If you fancy you could also include black pudding and bacon crumb, grilled Calabrian ham or mushrooms with tarragon butter on top of your Kinda Benny.

Suitably impressed by their savoury offerings, we topped up our respective coffees and perused the patisserie on show.

It was a (very) salted caramel brownie for me and a classic for my mate – a scone with fruit jam and butter.

Crumbly, chocolatey and indeed very salty, but just right for my taste, the brownie was a delight and the scone certainly wasn’t holding back in terms of size.

It was a sweet ending to a fine mid-morning session sampling, what I am now convinced is, the best brunch Dundee has to offer.

I had my reservations but if someone tries to talk me round to the brilliance of Pacamara again, they’ll be preaching to the converted.