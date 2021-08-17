Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 17th 2021
News / Schools & Family

P1s start their first day as schools across Dundee, Perth and Fife reopen

By Sheanne Mulholland
August 17, 2021, 8:45 am Updated: August 17, 2021, 10:36 am
Sam Beatson, 5, is very excited to be starting P1 at St Madoes Primary School, Perthshire.

Little ones across Dundee donned new uniforms and joined the school run for the first time today.

Around 1,440 new primary 1s were welcomed into their first day as schools across the city reopened, following the summer break.

Amongst the excited youngsters is four-year-old Marley Kinghorn who is now attending Mill Of Mains Primary School.

Marley Kinghorn.

Her mum, Cecilia Ho, 38, from Claverhouse, said: “How time flies, even just saying Marley is P1 sounds strange – it’s a new chapter for her.”

Approximately 1,600 pupils in Dundee also made the move into S1 – ahead of schools in Perth and Fife which will resume tomorrow.

In Perth 1,361 children will start P1 and there will be 1,457 pupils who make the transition into secondary school.

Joining the new P1 school kids is Sam Beatson, five, who will start St Madoes Primary School.

Sam Beatson.

Meanwhile in Fife there will be around 3,750 new P1s, including triplets Kyle, Callum and Lewis Johnston, all 5 (pictured below), who will attend Kinghorn Primary School.

And around 4,335 new starts will begin S1 in high schools across The Kingdom.

Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services, Shelagh McLean, said: “For the time being schools have to continue operating as they did before the summer break.

“This is because most children in our schools are unvaccinated.

Triplets Lewis, Kyle and Callum Johnston.

“The government and medical community would like to see what impact the removing of restrictions is having in the wider community before taking that step in our schools and nurseries.

“This is to help us lower the risk of Covid-19 being passed on in schools and nurseries.”

Precautions in Dundee and Perth will also continue as they were before the summer holidays.

For more information see Dundee City Council’s schools information page or Perth and Kinross Council’s page.

Would you like your child’s first day photographs featured in our online picture gallery? Send their full name, age and school along with a photo of them wearing their uniform to schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk

