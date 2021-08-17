P1s start their first day as schools across Dundee, Perth and Fife reopen

Little ones across Dundee donned new uniforms and joined the school run for the first time today.

Around 1,440 new primary 1s were welcomed into their first day as schools across the city reopened, following the summer break.

Amongst the excited youngsters is four-year-old Marley Kinghorn who is now attending Mill Of Mains Primary School.

Her mum, Cecilia Ho, 38, from Claverhouse, said: “How time flies, even just saying Marley is P1 sounds strange – it’s a new chapter for her.”

Approximately 1,600 pupils in Dundee also made the move into S1 – ahead of schools in Perth and Fife which will resume tomorrow.

In Perth 1,361 children will start P1 and there will be 1,457 pupils who make the transition into secondary school.

Joining the new P1 school kids is Sam Beatson, five, who will start St Madoes Primary School.

Meanwhile in Fife there will be around 3,750 new P1s, including triplets Kyle, Callum and Lewis Johnston, all 5 (pictured below), who will attend Kinghorn Primary School.

And around 4,335 new starts will begin S1 in high schools across The Kingdom.

Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services, Shelagh McLean, said: “For the time being schools have to continue operating as they did before the summer break.

“This is because most children in our schools are unvaccinated.

“The government and medical community would like to see what impact the removing of restrictions is having in the wider community before taking that step in our schools and nurseries.

“This is to help us lower the risk of Covid-19 being passed on in schools and nurseries.”

Precautions in Dundee and Perth will also continue as they were before the summer holidays.

For more information see Dundee City Council’s schools information page or Perth and Kinross Council’s page.

*

Would you like your child’s first day photographs featured in our online picture gallery? Send their full name, age and school along with a photo of them wearing their uniform to schoolsandfamily@thecourier.co.uk