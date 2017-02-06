Morrisons in Dundee is selling oysters at 25p each to encourage shoppers to get in the mood for romance ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Research released today shows that 60 per cent of people have never tasted nature’s most famous aphrodisiac – possibly because its expense, with the average cost of an oyster across the UK £1.59.

Morrisons’ own research says that 12 per cent would like to try an oyster but are put off by the price.

Another 60 per cent are put off because they think they will dislike the taste and another one in five (20 per cent) don’t know what to do with them. Some 21 per cent fear they won’t be able to open the tough shell.

Darren Wyllie, store manager at Morrisons Dundee, said: “Morrisons is making this exclusive shellfish affordable, offering customers a taste of luxury for the average price of a pack of crisps. Half of our British oysters end up being shipped abroad and we thought our customers might like more for themselves.”

Oysters will be available at 25p in Morrisons Dundee from today until the February 14.

To help first timers know what to do with their oyster, Morrisons’ fishmongers at larger stores with separate fish counters will lead oyster preparation classes. They will also shuck and prepare individual oysters, upon request.