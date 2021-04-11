Oxford graduate and doctor of philosophy selected as new Provost of Dundee’s St Paul’s Cathedral

An Oxford graduate and doctor of philosophy has been selected as the new Provost of St Paul’s Cathedral in Dundee.

Revd Canon Dr Elizabeth Thomson, who is currently sub-dean and canon missioner of Derby Cathedral, has been announced by Bishop Andrew Swift and the vestry of St Paul’s Cathedral as their next Provost.

Elizabeth, who was first ordained as a minister in 2003, previously taught English in Edinburgh and Somerset.

She was born in Edinburgh and attended Oxford University, where she earned her doctorate in philosophy.

She said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed Rector and Provost of St Paul’s.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting the Cathedral’s congregation and community, working with new colleagues in the Diocese of Brechin, and engaging with all those connected with the Cathedral in Dundee.

“There is no need to say that the past year has been difficult for everyone. It has meant re-imagining how we live and how we worship.

“I hope we will be able to draw on what we have learned and take it with us, so that as we are able to gather again we can also serve our community in new ways. My hope and prayer is that the life of the Cathedral will flourish and that its roots in love and service will be strengthened.”

Bishop Swift welcomed the appointment.

He said: “We are all delighted that Elizabeth will be joining the diocese and the cathedral this summer.

“In the blended recruitment process we created she came over both online and in person as a person with great spiritual depth and the capacity to find a fresh vision for the cathedral and its community.

“She will be coming to Dundee as, hopefully, the pandemic begins to have less impact on church and city—the opportunities that this time will present are an exciting time for this new ministry to begin.”