Oxford/AstraZeneca jag: Under 40s to be offered alternative in UK

Most people aged under 40 in the UK are to be given an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jag, it has been confirmed.

The decision has been made after 242 blood clotting cases were reported during the vaccine roll out up to April 28.

The UK’s medicines safety regulator says the risk is slightly higher in younger age groups.

The majority of the events occurred after the first dose.

The decision to offer those under 30 an alternative had already been made in early April.

Prof Wei Shen Lim, from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said: “Safety remains our number one priority.

“As Covid-19 rates continue to come under control, we are advising that adults aged 18 – 39 years with no underlying health conditions are offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, if available, and if it does not cause delays in having the vaccine.”

He added: “The advice is specific to circumstances in the UK at this time and maximises use of the wide portfolio of vaccines available.

“The Covid-19 vaccines have already saved thousands of lives and the benefit for the majority of the population is clear – if you are offered the vaccine, you should take it.”

Over 34 million people have received a first dose of a vaccine in the UK so far.

The change in guidance has been made due to the low current Covid-19 infection rate, as well as the scale and pace of the vaccine programme and modelling of the timing and size of any third pandemic wave.

The UK government stressed all the vaccines are “highly effective” and that adverse effects from the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot are “extremely rare”.

It also said, as a precautionary measure, anyone who has the following symptoms from around 4 days to 4 weeks after vaccination is advised to seek prompt medical advice.