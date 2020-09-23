Owners unveil plans to convert Cafe Bubu on Nethergate into an Italian eatery

A popular Dundee city centre cafe is to be converted into an Italian wine and pasta bar, its owners have revealed.

Cafe Bubu, a coffee shop in the old Draffens department store in the Nethergate, is expected to be transformed into ‘Frank’s’ in just two months’ time.

Owners Macmerry 300 closed the cafe’s doors, and speculation over Bubu’s future mounted when the windows were painted over.

The interior has been gutted and work to convert the property is set to be finished in the next eight weeks.

However, it is unclear if coronavirus restrictions will delay the opening of the business.

The building currently contains two other bars owned by the same company, the Blue Room and Draffens.

The Dundee-based firm claim the new dining facility will fit much better with the existing cocktail bars located inside the building.

AJ McMenemy, operations director at Macmerry 300, said: “Instead of opening the unit in the Nethergate with the concept that was already there, we have decided to open it as a pasta and wine bar, with the idea being that you could come to Frank’s, have a bite to eat and then head down to the cocktail bar.

“It’s going to be something which far better complements the other parts of the building now.

“We’re looking at a smaller menu for it too. It won’t be anything massive, but rather a small selection done very well.”

The decision to open the new eatery has been directly impacted by Covid-19.

AJ added: “We’ve found that, with everything going on due to the global pandemic, customers coming out are looking for more simple comfort food, things that they might not be able to get at home too.

“We also don’t think it would be very responsible to have a grand opening, so instead we’re going to have a few launch days scattered across our first week or so.”

There are no plans for Cafe Bubu to be reopened elsewhere in the future.

AJ added: “It’s a concept which has definitely been shelved for the foreseeable future, at the moment it’s not something which is on the cards.”