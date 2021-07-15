News / Local / Perthshire Owner’s shock as two cocker spaniels stolen from Perthshire farm By Katy Scott July 15, 2021, 7:00 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 7:09 pm Two cocker spaniels were stolen from a farm in Amulree Two cocker spaniels have been stolen from kennels on a Perthshire farm. It is believed that thieves managed to break the locks on the outdoor kennels before escaping with the dogs on Thursday afternoon. Police are now looking into the thefts. Owner Iona Mcgregor, 18, says she was left shocked by their disappearance. “We’ve spread the message far and wide,” she said. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe