Owners of popular Carnoustie café take ‘sad decision’ to close after three years

A popular Carnoustie café is to be put up for sale its owners have announced.

The Two Sisters Café on the town’s High Street is to close after three years.

A post on the business’s Facebook page said: “It is with heavy heart that after three years we are putting The Two Sisters Café up for sale.

“Personal circumstances have changed in our lives and this has resulted us having to take this sad decision.

“We have been on a fabulous journey with you all and our fabulous staff, building up what is a great little local café.

“It has been an absolute joy getting to know you, our customers and sharing special occasions, sad/happy moments and general cheeky banter. We thank you all.

“We will continue trading as usual until we find a buyer.”

Customers were quick to express their disappointment at the news, with many taking to social media to voice their sadness.

Alison Lowe said: “Sorry to hear this, a group of us mums and babies enjoyed regular coffee catch ups after bookbug at library across the road! Always so friendly and welcoming.”

Paddy Petrie said: “So sorry to hear your news but I know you’ll both be doing what’s best for you. The cafe has been a huge boost to the High Street and you girls have been it’s best asset. Good luck to you both, I’ll miss you.”

Vicky Gunn said: “Gutted to hear this Libby and Laura as I know it wouldn’t have been an easy decision to make but so pleased that you’ll be looking to hand over to new owners.”

Anyone interested in buying the business can email the owners at twosisterscarnoustie@gmail.com for further information.