Owners of Dundee’s Auld Tram feel they had ‘lucky escape’ after food stand was hit by fireraiser

The owners of a family business say they feel they have had a lucky escape after a fireraiser attempted to destroy their iconic city centre food stand.

Father and son Dale and Dane Elder have operated the Auld Tram on Commercial Street for the last six years as an offshoot of their successful Bridgeview Station restaurant on Riverside Drive.

The tram is a converted 19th Century horse-drawn car that can’t be replaced and is a familiar haunt for people who live and work in the city centre.

Dale went to open up the business at around 6am today as his son is on holiday, and was shocked to find someone had tried to set it on fire.

He said: “When I arrived I saw that someone had torched the custom-made tarpaulin that we use to cover the business each night.

“When I removed what was left of the cover I saw that the back of the tram, where the door is, had been scorched too.

“I feel we’ve been very lucky that the whole thing didn’t go up.

“We’re hoping it will only have a minimal impact on trading and we should still be able to open today.”

Dale said he feels fortunate that the business is located close to a CCTV camera.

Expressing his anger at the incident, Dale said: “It’s ridiculous that someone could do that to a local business.

“We’ve tried to bring something unique to Dundee and someone has tried to ruin it.”

Speaking to the Tele from his holiday in Spain, Dane said: “This is a very distressing thing to happen while you’re on holiday.

“I went away for some rest and relaxation and I’m now anxious to hear back from the police.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of the incident and are making inquiries.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was not called out to the incident.