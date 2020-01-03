Owners ‘distraught’ after two cats go missing from same Carnoustie street

Two pet owners have been left distraught after their cats both disappeared on the same day almost a month ago.

Felines Jeffrey and Bingley both live in the Ireland Street area in Carnoustie and disappeared on December 13.

Owner of Jeffrey, Jim McFarlane, who is appealing for information, said: “It was on Friday the 13th, just at the back of 5pm. My wife had put the cat out and we shouted it back in but he never came. We shouted on it a few times. It was a cold night.

“He always comes back, he can go for a couple of hours at a time, nothing like this.”

Jim, 69, who lives with his wife Isobel, 63, said he went to speak to his neighbour the next day and found out his cat, Bingley, was also missing and had disappeared at the same time.

Jim added: “They play together. His cat is a smaller cat, about 18 months.

“They just disappeared, I put up flyers right away. It is really strange.”

An appeal has gone out on the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page, although Jim says he does not believe either animal is chipped.

UPDATE : Still no sign or trace of them. Live directly opposite each other, let out at the same time and both completely… Posted by Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus on Thursday, 26 December 2019

Jim added he has contacted local shop owners as well as asked people to keep an eye out and check in their houses and sheds.

He said: “Jeffery is about 10, we got him from a neighbour, it was their cat but he would always come to us. We got it was when it was about a year old. He is a medium-sized cat. ”

Jeffrey is a ginger cat with distinctive markings on his tail and his nose and would be instantly recognisable to his owner.

He added: “I’m really concerned for the cat. Jeffrey is very friendly. He just walks up to everybody. He’s really well-known, really friendly.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I spoke to the guys on the railway, they’ve been great, and the binmen have been absolutely great but so far there have been no sightings.

“We are very grateful to everybody.

“My best guess if they’ve been hit by a car at the same time.”

Anyone who has any information or who spots either cat can get in touch with the Missing Pets Dundee and Angus Facebook page or contact Jim on 01241 857026.