Owners ‘delighted’ as new coffee shop to open on Friday in former Arbroath cafe

A new coffee shop in Arbroath town centre is to open on Friday, less than three weeks after the closure of the previous business was announced.

The Koko Bean, based in the town’s High Street, blamed a drop in customers for the closure, but stressed the business would continue its delivery service.

However, a sign appeared in the shop window last Wednesday saying: “Open soon: the Coffee Cabin.”

Today, the new shop sign was visible above the premesis.

In a statement on the Coffee Cabin Facebook page, the new owner said: “Delighted to announce that Fiona’s dream of running a cafe will happen on Friday. Yes the cafe will be open this Friday…thanks for all the shares of the page, very much appreciated, come along and support a local business and her dream.

“Menu coming tonight or tomorrow, Watch out for our first offer, coming very soon.”

Ian Rae owns the neighbouring Angus Country Sports store, which sells fishing bait and tackle, and shooting supplies.

He said: “It’s always good to see a new business or the regeneration of an existing one.

“No one likes empty shops, so this should help draw shoppers up this way.”