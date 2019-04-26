Owner says her shop faces ‘bleak future’ if Edinburgh Woollen Mill opens in Brechin

A shop owner has warned of a “bleak future” for her business if a major retailer opens its doors in Brechin.

Anne Watson, owner of the long-established Anne’s Ladies Wear on Panmure Street, said the opening of Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) would have a “devastating effect” on trade.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill has lodged plans with Angus Council to open an outlet at the former Pictavia centre, which closed in 2014.

Mrs Watson said: “We are a small local shop selling clothing for more mature ladies in and around Brechin.

“This opening would have a devastating effect on my trade because I sell similar clothing items and could not compete.

“I have been in business in Brechin for 11 years and I face a bleak future if this proposal goes ahead.”

Mrs Watson said fewer people were shopping in Brechin because trade is being affected by the reintroduction of parking charges in Angus.

She said Brechin Castle Centre already sells clothing and she is urging the council to throw out the proposal when it comes before planners.

EWM said the range and brands it sells are “not offered within Brechin town centre”.

A spokesman said EWM opening in Brechin would broaden the range and offering of clothing in the town for residents and create new employment opportunities while complementing the wider activities at Brechin Castle Centre.

He added the new store would therefore have “no negative impact on the existing comparison retail offering” in the town or its centre.