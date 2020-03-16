Owner ordered to pay SSPCA after dog became ‘severely emaciated’

A cruel owner who starved his dog and caused it to lose half its body weight has been ordered to pay compensation to the Scottish SPCA.

Justin Williams caused his dog Keira to become “severely emaciated” over a three-month period at his home in Charleston last year.

Animal welfare officers were shocked at the pooch’s condition but thankfully they managed to bring Keira back to health.

A sheriff ordered the 24-year-old to pay compensation to the SSPCA and banned Williams from owning another animal for the next two years.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how the alarm was raised by neighbours who became concerned about the dog’s condition.

When SSPCA officers attended, they found Keira weighed only 9.5kg.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said previously: “The employees of the SSPCA saw that the flat itself was in squalor. The hallway had bare floorboards and a dirty dog bowl.

“The dog was clearly emaciated. They asked the accused about the dog and he confirmed it had been losing its body condition.

“An examination found that the dog was severely emaciated and weighed 9.5kg which was half its original body weight.”

The court heard that Keira’s nails were overgrown due to a lack of exercise. There were no other abnormalities found during the examination with the SSPCA officers concluding that Keira’s issues were due to inadequate nutrition.

Keira was taken to the SSPCA’s base at Petterden and Williams, of Elders Court, was later charged.

Williams pleaded guilty to causing the dog unnecessary suffering between August 3 and November 13 at an address on Craigowan Road by failing to provide Keira with appropriate care and treatment, failing to provide the dog with adequate nutrition and failing to seek vet advice for conditions the dog was suffering from including emaciation, reduced muscle mess, anaemia and overgrown nails.

Appearing without legal representation, Williams returned to the dock following the preparation of social work reports.

Before ordering him to pay £250 in compensation, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “I have read over the report and it’s clear you are very remorseful for the suffering you have caused your dog and a financial penalty will be appropriate.”