Owner of iconic Dundee music store Groucho’s dies

The owner of an iconic Dundee record store has died.

News of Groucho’s owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie’s death emerged on Wednesday morning.

The store, which Mr Brodie opened aged 22, has been housed at the Nethergate for 19 years, having moved various times since it first opened on Perth Road in 1976.

A statement on the hugely popular music store’s Facebook page said: “It is with a very heavy heart and much sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alastair or Breeks as many will know him.

“As the co-founder then sole proprietor of Groucho’s Record Store since 1976, he has been a mainstay of both the independent retailers of Dundee and more importantly the music scene in the city.

© DC Thomson

“There are few people who can say they have never been in to Groucho’s, nevertheless there are generations of Dundonians, fans and musicians who have enjoyed a real music retail experience in one of Dundee’s best loved shops all thanks to the genuine love of music with which Breeks filled the shop.

“He passed away on Tuesday 30th July, following a short stay in hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family and took with him the love of many more friends, relatives and well-wishers.

“Funeral arrangements to follows, but the family would like to thank the excellent care and attention Alastair received from Wards 7, 9 and 20 during his stay at Ninewells as well as support staff.

“The story of life is quicker than the wink of an eye, the story of love is hello and goodbye…until we meet again.” – Jimi Hendrix.”

Alastair (Breeks) Brodie, 1953-2019.It is with a very heavy heart and much sadness that we have to announce the passing… Posted by Groucho's Record Store on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

The 65-year-old had fought prostate cancer, a hernia and Crohn’s disease in recent years.

Last year, Mr Brodie said he was considering retirement when the shop’s 20-year lease expired in August this year.

At the time he said: “At present it looks like I’m just going to retire, and the shop may close down, unless someone wants to come in and take it on.

“This October I’m going to be 65. My health isn’t getting any better, and I think it’s about time I took a rest.”

However, earlier this year he revealed a deal had been struck with new owner of the building, Jamal Property World, and the lease was extended by five years.