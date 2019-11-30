Owner of Hedgehog Care Centre in Fife appealing for help to run care facility

A kindly OAP has let the Tele have a glimpse of his unusual houseguests.

Sandy Boyd has opened his doors to hedgehogs for more than 20 years.

He currently has 50 of the animals currently living in his spare room, which he has dubbed the Hedgehog Care Centre.

Over the course of the past year, the 81-year-old has taken in more than 150, with some hoglets as young as five-weeks.

Busy hedgehog adding extra bedding to its nest box Where all the newspaper goes to by the time it is for morning cleanout. Posted by hedgie centre wormit on Wednesday, 27 March 2019

The longest staying resident, a female named Flipper, has been under Sandy’s care since August 2014.

The Fifer has been caring for his hedgehog patients since October 1994, when he found his first critter on the nature trail near his house in Wormit.

But, with his workload increasing every year, Sandy now needs other people to step forward and help him.

Because, while looking after hedgehogs may sound simple enough to some, Sandy admits that the work can be tough. The retired heating engineer said: “I wake up at 5am every morning to get a start. I check in on everyone, feed them and clean. By the time I get to sit down for my breakfast it’s 9.30am.”

He added: “This year has been very busy. In the last few years we’ve had nothing like this before.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I thought about packing it in, but everyone wanted me to keep going.

“It gets quite expensive, the cat food isn’t cheap and a full grown hedgehog can eat half a can in a day. We can go through a multipack of cat food in two days.”

© DC Thomson

The retiree invites people to donate cat food and small amounts of money to the hedgehog hospital in order to keep the facility running.

He was also keen to offer advice on how to care for local hedgehogs.

He added: “If you see them out during the day then there’s a problem. You need to pick them up gently, or scoop them up, and put them in a shoebox or somewhere safe. Then just give us a call and we can take them in.

With 42 hedgehogs now in care and food stocks running very low I would like to ask if instead of just dropping off a… Posted by Sandy Boyd on Friday, 15 November 2019

“The biggest threats to hedgehogs at the moment are lungworm, a disease spread by slugs, and injuries from being hit by cars.”

Despite recent concerns over the survival of the species, Sandy is optimistic.

He said: “A few years ago we were quite worried, but this year people are seeing more hedgehogs and they’re seeing them in places they haven’t been seen in years.”

Those interested in helping Sandy and the hospital should contact him through his Facebook page, Hedgie Centre Wormit.