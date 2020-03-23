Monday, March 23rd 2020 Show Links
News / Dundee

Owner of car parking app urges others to ‘donate’ spaces during Covid-19 crisis

by Steven Rae
March 23, 2020, 6:55 pm Updated: March 23, 2020, 6:56 pm
© DC ThomsonParked cars in Dundee's Bellfield Avenue. (Stock image).
The CEO of a car parking app that allows people to rent out their parking spaces is encouraging people to let NHS staff park for free.

JustPark is urging individuals and local businesses located near hospitals to offer their car parking space to NHS employees and patients for free.

To set up their listing, a dedicated coronavirus appeal page has been set up on their website that parking space owners can go on to and list their space in just a few minutes.

Anthony Eskinazi, founder and CEO of JustPark, said: “This is clearly a very difficult time with many challenges that we all need to pull together to overcome.

“There is a general sense that people want to help one another, and this appeal is one of the ways they can do that.”

