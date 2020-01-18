Owner of award-winning restaurant counting costs after crooks vandalise premises

An award-winning Tayside restaurant was left in tatters by vandals after they broke into the premises.

Jamie Scott, the owner of The Newport along with wife Kelly, said intruders broke in via a gating before entering a ventilation shaft at the premises in Newport-on-Tay.

Mr Scott shared shocking pictures of the damage caused online during the incident in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Mr Scott, who has owned the business for the last four years, said a delivery driver had contacted him at around 7am after he had contacted the police.

Two people appear to have been involved in the incident which saw items in the dairy fridge and herb garden destroyed.

Mr Scott said: “We believe they have been in the restaurant for around 20 minutes or so. Our staff locked-up shortly after midnight before the driver arrived around 7am.

“The driver contacted the police and then notified us. I live locally so I was able to get along here quickly.

“They’ve tried to get into the kitchen and have smashed up a lot of items. Obviously we are a local business so whether its one parsnip or a fridge, it is all going to have an impact.

“January is a tough trading month for any business so it couldn’t have happened at a worse time.”

Mr Scott said police were there in the morning and were also checking nearby CCTV in connection with the incident.

He added: “They have been caught on our CCTV but because it is downstairs in the building it is hard to see because they’ve got the torches on their phones.

“We’ve got the place tidied up this morning and we are getting a lot of support from the community and those who have seen our post online.”

Police Scotland have confirmed enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesman added: “Officers received report of vandalism at a premises on High Street, Newport-on-Tay around 7.40am on Friday, 17 January.”