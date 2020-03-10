Owner distraught after car purchased just two weeks ago catches fire outside house in Dundee

A motorist was left devastated after the car she bought just two weeks ago burst into flames right outside her house – before she had even had the chance to drive it.

Stacey Boyd, who owns the Kia Xceed, was awoken shortly before 10pm on Saturday after her neighbour began frantically banging on her door with her car ablaze outside.

The flames were ferocious, with emergency services scrambling to the scene on Strathmore Street.

Stacey, who is still learning to drive, revealed she has yet to drive the car, which she only purchased in the last two weeks.

The car is believed to have suffered an electrical fault as it sat outside Stacey’s home.

She said: “I’d fallen asleep on the sofa and the next thing my neighbour was banging on my door saying my car was on fire.

“I looked out the window but the street was orange from the flames. I closed the window but we were essentially trapped inside the block until it was brought under control.”

One appliance from the Kingsway Fire Station attended the blaze, with crews using a hose-reel jet before standing down at around 10.30pm.

Stacey said: “I’m very thankful that nobody was injured during this incident. The car is obviously a write-off.

“When people came past, they must have thought it had been done deliberately but the fire officers at the scene said it had been an electrical fault.

“The police were here as well. Given the time, I think most of the street was awake and could see what was going on.

“I literally bought the car around two weeks ago and it was beautiful. I hadn’t even driven it myself yet and it only had a few miles on the clock.

“There was an explosion during the fire and I think some of the shrapnel from the vehicle had come into the garden space.”

The vehicle was still smouldering near the junction with Court Street, with Stacey still in discussions to have it removed.

Police Scotland confirmed they also attended the scene to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman added: “Police were called around 9.50pm on Saturday 7 March, 2020, following reports of a vehicle on fire on Strathmore Street, Dundee.

“Officers assisted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A spokeswoman for Arnold Clark, who Stacey purchased the car from, said: “We have been in contact with the customer and are currently in the process of establishing the cause of this incident. In the meantime, we will do our utmost to accommodate the customer’s needs.”