Owner ‘disgusted’ after yob smashes window of Tayport shop with boulder

A store boss was forced to fork out hundreds of pounds from his own pocket after a vandal hurled boulders through his shop window.

The culprit appeared to have used rocks to smash a window of Links Stores, on Links Road North, in Tayport late on Sunday night.

Jim Townsend, who has run the shop for 20 years, was alerted by a customer just before he was due to open up the following day.

When inspecting the damage he discovered two “big boulders” had been discarded near to the window, which was smashed in the incident.

Jim, who subsequently reported the vandalism to the police, said he was disgusted by the person responsible.

He said: “We believe this has happened sometime on Sunday evening at around 10pm. The boulders have been taken from next doors garden rockery it appears.

“Neighbours have heard a few things but many have questioned why someone would do this to a local store.

“Given everything else that’s been going with the coronavirus we’ve been trying to serve the local community as best we can. It’s a massive frustration that something like this has happened.

“I’ve been here for a long time and I’m disgusted that someone has targeted the shop in this manner and customers have been saying the same thing.”

The store, which is located among a number of semi-detached properties, has never been targeted in Jim’s time at the helm.

He added: “Like any business we’ve had the odd things now and then but nothing like this. It did have an impact on Monday’s trade. Thankfully we were able to replace the window fairly quickly and nothing was stolen during the incident.

“I contacted the police on the day but I’ve not actually spoken with an officer since the initial call.”

Police Scotland have confirmed they received a report of an incident of vandalism and enquiries into the matter are ongoing.