Owner delighted as cat returns to Kirkton home after two-and-a-half years

A runaway cat who was last seen over two and a half years ago has returned home, much to the surprise of his owner.

Stacey Ritchie was “devastated” when O’Malley, a ginger and white tomcat she had owned for seven years, escaped from her Kirkton home.

She said: “He always cuddled up to me and he would never go far from home.

“He just disappeared one day. I’m not sure if he got lost or was taken by somebody or something.”

The broken-hearted owner slowly lost hope as O’Malley failed to return home for years.

However, on Friday Stacey was reunited with her beloved pet after he was taken off the street in Whitfield.

The stray was spotted by a local woman, who took him into her home before turning to a local missing pets page for help.

The page quickly contacted Stacey, who was delighted to see her furry friend again.

She said: “I was a sobbing mess.

“I was in tears when I went to get him.

“I still can’t believe he’s back.”

While the 31-year-old is delighted to be reunited with O’Malley, the little cat is still quite skittish around her, and spends most of his time underneath beds and sofas.

She added: “He hasn’t quite come out of his shell yet.

“It’s hard to see him like this, he’s still very nervous and timid.

“I’m hoping that he remembers us, but we’ve moved since he ran away, so everything is different for him. It’s like he’s starting from new.

“We’ve got two French bulldogs and one of them chased him the other day, so that upset him a bit. He’s been hiding under my bed since it happened.”

Stacey has also booked the runaway cat in for an appointment at a local vet.

While he isn’t microchipped, she’s certain that the cat is O’Malley.

“It’s definitely him,” she said.

“He’s got very specific markings on his head which I recognise.

“Since I got him back he’s been eating constantly, I think he’s still sort of in wild mode.”