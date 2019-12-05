Owner appeals for cat missing from Kellas after it was spotted jumping off a lorry in Perth

An upset owner is appealing for help to try and trace her missing cat after it was spotted jumping off a lorry in Perth.

Val Carr, from Kellas, discovered eight-year-old cat Fluffy was missing on Monday.

It is understood that Fluffy had climbed aboard a lorry transporting hay bales from her farm home and was seen jumping off the lorry at Dunkeld Road in Perth later that day.

Fluffy is thought to be a tabby cat and has white paws, with big white socks on her back legs, as well as a white bib.

Val said: “There was a guy in on Monday to get bales of hay and the cat had jumped on the lorry. He didn’t even know.”

Val said on Wednesday her and husband Jim took a trip through to Dunkeld Road to try and find the feline but were unable to spot her.

She added: “We have only had her since May this year, we re-homed her from the Angus Cat Rescue.

“She is very very timid. She doesn’t really like females, she only seems to like males.

“She is an outdoor cat.

“We are quite gutted, we’ve only had her for a couple months. She has been quite good, she likes to catch the mice. My husband is totally gutted.

Val added that they will be going out to look for Fluffy again and urged people to keep their eyes peeled for her.

Posts have been put online on Missing Pets Dundee and Angus as well as the Missing Pets Perth and Kinross Page.

Fluffy is microchipped but the details registered are for the Animal Cat Rescue.

Anyone who spots her is asked to contact Val on 07491 992811.