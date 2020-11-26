A rare piece of Dundee United memorabilia marking one of the team’s greatest achievements in recent years is to be auctioned for charity.

The souvenir t-shirt was worn by the Tangerines after they clinched the Scottish Cup in 2010 – and is just one of 25 in existence.

The victory, on May 15, was only the second time in their history that the club won the title, defeating Ross County 3-0.

Immediately following the victory team members put on a special commemorative t-shirt.

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland

Now one of the tops is to be auctioned by Jackie Campbell, a local fundraiser, for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas).

The charity supports children with life-limiting conditions and their families throughout Scotland.

Jackie, from Invergowrie, is a big United fan and was gifted the t-shirt by the club on the eve of the match.

May of this year marked 10 years since the cup final triumph and the auction had been planned to coincide with the milestone, however, due to the pandemic, Jackie decided to delay it.

“After the final whistle, the players pulled on the t-shirts. I have gathered most of the team’s signatures on it, apart from those who are currently abroad, for obvious reasons,” she added.

“It is even signed by Peter Houston who was manager at the time.”

Among other signatures on the t shirt are Sean Dillon, Gary Kenneth and Craig Conway, who scored two goals.

She said: “Every year I run a two-week online auction as part of my fundraising for Chas, normally in August.

“Because of Covid-19 I postponed it this year, but decided to use the items we had gathered in respect of events which have been cancelled to hold a scaled-back version this month.

“I thought it would be a fitting occasion to auction the t-shirt.

“It is one of only 25 that were made and when I came up with the idea I decided to get as many players from the winning team to sign the t-shirt as well.”

The t-shirt has been framed by Jackie’s friend and fellow volunteer, Derek Gerrard of Circle Signs, alongside a programme and ticket for the final.

A unique shirt from a unique final

She said: “I’m hoping the t-shirt will raise a good amount of money – I’m hoping around £1,000 as it is so rare.

“It will have an undisclosed reserve on it, as if it doesn’t go above a certain figure now, I will happily hold on to it until the world returns to a bit of normality and then sell it at a large scale function instead.”

Bids for the T-shirt can be emailed to Jackiecampbell80@hotmail.com.

The match was the first final since 1938 in which both teams came from outwith the central belt.

Watch the highlights of the final below.