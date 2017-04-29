Dundee are owed a defeat by Motherwell to make up for the Steelmen suffering in the last clash, according to Fir Park boss Stephen Robinson.

The Dark Blues enjoyed a thumping 5-1 victory on their visit to Lanarkshire in February.

It was, however, the Dens Park side’s last victory before seven straight defeats and a slide to the relegation play-off spot saw boss Paul Hartley replaced by Neil McCann, who will be in the dugout for the first time this weekend.

Motherwell can extend their lead over Dundee to five points with a win at Fir Park which Robinson believes will put right the sore defeat in their last meeting.

The manager said: “You could say we owe them one for that. We haven’t beat Dundee all season.

“Take away their result against Aberdeen (7-0), they are not losing heavily, by the odd goal here or there. So we are well aware this will be a tough game.

“You saw what happened the last time they came down, they were more physical than us, they certainly didn’t outplay us but to score five goals as easily as they did was very costly for us. So we owe them one.”

Robinson is not reading too much into McCann making his debut in the hot seat as interim manager.

He said: “ I have no idea what he will bring.

“It will be a different voice obviously.

“Paul Hartley is someone I have great respect for. To make the change that late on is their call.

“The manager who has come in can’t sign new players.

“We will solely concentrate on us. We don’t worry too much about Dundee, we wonder about us and what we do and how we approach the game.”