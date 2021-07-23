Overnight roadworks for A85 in Perthshire extended

Overnight roadworks outside Perth have been extended to include the A85 west of Tibbermore.

The original programme of roadworks on the A85 near Almondbank began on Wednesday July 21 after a delay.

The project will now take place over 10 nights and is expected to be completed by 7am on Wednesday August 4.

No work will take place on Friday and Saturday nights.

Work programme

The roadworks of the A85 east of Tibbermore will run from Wednesday July 21 to Tuesday July 27.

Resurfacing will take place over five nights, excluding Friday and Saturday nights.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place between 7pm and 7am each night.

The resurfacing on the A85 west of Tibbermore will then run from Wednesday July 28 to Tuesday August 3. They will also run each night except for Friday and Saturday.

The same convoy system will be in place.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “We’re pleased to be able to progress this additional scheme on the A85 to the west of Tibbermore having received confirmation from our contractor that they are able to undertake further works in the area.

“Conducting the additional works immediately after the east of Tibbermore scheme limits the longer term disruption that could otherwise have been caused by surfacing operations on this section of the A85 and provides an improved carriageway over a longer length for road users.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible and we encourage all road users to plan in advance by checking Traffic Scotland for the latest journey information.”

Real-time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland website, Twitter or the new mobile site.