‘Overlord’ housebuilder blocks garden gate with fence, sparking row with homeowner

A Fife housebuilder who once threatened to sue locals for tens of thousands of pounds has become locked in a fresh row with a man who installed a gate at his home.

Mike Douglas bought his new home in Thornton, Kirkcaldy, from Raith Developments, 16 months ago.

After buying a new puppy Mr Douglas decided to install a gate in his garden fence to give him easy access to woodland opposite the property.

Shortly after he installed the gate he was surprised to discover a fence had been installed on the other side of the gate, rendering it useless.

As the row between the pair continued, neighbours at the estate on Lochtyview Way also had their gates blocked off by the developer.

Raith Developments owner Gordon Powell has been blamed for the fence, but the housebuilder said Mr Douglas’s argument was “utterly ridiculous” and accused him of “portraying himself as the victim”.

Anger

Mr Douglas accused Raith Developments owner Gordon Powell of being unreasonable.

“Mr Powell built the last house we lived in, and before we moved here he was helpful,” he said.

“It feels like he thinks he can rule over us like an overlord even after we have purchased the houses.

“He still thinks we need his approval to make any changes at all.

“The main reason for the gate is our puppy, Jaz, and we realised that the woodland would be better place to walk than the park.

“Right across the road there’s a public pathway through the woods, the gate just makes access to that easier.”

Fife Council confirmed the grass verge on Blackburn Road does belong to to the developer, but Mr Douglas said his gate only allowed him access to cross the road.

He added: “I think it’s just unreasonable.

“I don’t understand the motivation.”

‘Unreasonable’ behaviour

But a spokesperson from Raith Development said: “Mr Douglas is fully well aware and acknowledges he has breached his legal title conditions and has attempted to portray himself as the victim.

“His actions to sneak and install a gate within the mutually owned fence and take access over Raith Developments land, for the utterly ridiculous claim to allow access for his newly purchased puppy to be toilet trained.

“As there is clear public open space provision only 300 meters away from his home, we see no reason why he cannot act like any responsible dog owner and utilize this location.

“Therefore, it is Mr Douglas himself who is behaving unreasonably with his unauthorized work and access over into private land owned by the company.”

The row is the latest in a series of disputes Raith Developments has had with residents on the estate.

In 2016 Mr Powell wrote to homeowners suggesting he would sue for £74,000 after they objected to his application to Fife Council for planning permission.

He said a clause in the homeowners’ missives prevented them from objecting to his plans to build 12 flats.

After a public backlash, Mr Powell backed down on the demand for compensation.