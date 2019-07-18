Overgrown grass and overflowing dog refuse bins at Dundee park leave residents angry

Residents have expressed concerns over the condition of one of Dundee’s most popular parks.

Overgrown grass and overflowing dog refuse bins in Victoria Park are just some of the problems raised by residents who use the areas on a regular basis.

David Leiper, 56, is among those who expressed his frustration at the situation. He said: “I walk my dog in Victoria Park almost every day and the grass can get so long you can hardly see its legs.

“The dog refuse bins here also always seem to be overflowing.”

Concerns have also been raised about the condition of the football pitch on Elliot Road.

Mr Leiper added: “The problem is the same there.

“As it stands, I doubt you would be able to play football there because of it.

“If the council can ensure some of the city’s parks are in good condition, why can’t they all be like that?”

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson, who represents the West End ward, admits these are issues faced at green areas across the city.

He said: “I have raised a number of concerns about grass cutting and not just at Victoria Park.

“There have been similar problems in the Pentland area with the rate at which the grass is being cut.”

The summer period can pose a particular challenge when it comes to keeping Dundee’s green areas in shape.

Councillor Macpherson said: “I understand that the summer months can be the most difficult when it comes to maintaining the parks. With the sun and the rain the grass can grow quickly and there may be staff shortages given it’s the holidays.”

He added: “We want the city park’s to be in the best shape for residents to make use of them.”

Earlier this week, Dundee’s Barnhill Rock Garden, Baxter Park, Dundee Law, Slessor Gardens, Templeton Woods, and Trottick Mill Ponds Local Nature Reserve were recognised by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful.

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are looking into this.”

