Overgate to go green to improve the health of Dundee shoppers

The Overgate Shopping Centre is going green next week to help shoppers become more active outdoors.

Events will be held in conjunction with Green Health Week around the shopping precinct in an attempt to improve physical and mental wellbeing.

The promotion was launched by Malcolm Angus, pictured left, the centre manager of Overgate, and Barry Mcruvie, customer services assistant, right.

Overgate operations manager Morag Dennis said the centre was “delighted” to be involved in hosting a number of outdoor activities.

She said: “We are excited to be hosting so many activities inside and outside of the centre between April 22 and 28.

“There are countless benefits of getting outside and visiting green spaces to help improve people’s physical and mental wellbeing and this fantastic campaign will highlight many of the ways to help people get started.”

Events include an opportunity for children to pot up their own sunflower seeds.