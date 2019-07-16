Overgate staff gearing up for Dundee Summer Streets Festival this weekend

Final preparations are being made at the Overgate for the second annual Dundee Summer Streets Festival this weekend.

The festival will include a programme of street entertainment, live music and interactive games and attractions, on Saturday and Sunday, across the city.

On Saturday, shoppers can enjoy a host of musical talent from midday with Lonely Bones, Esperi, Haystack Monolith and James Liandu whilst on Sunday, Stefan Clarkin, Catrin Evans, Alan Muhyaldeen and Robbie Ward will be soundtracking the afternoon.

The festival zone within the centre will feature static bubble fun from Lyndsey Smiles and the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Chemistry of Curry.

Also watch out for the roving menagerie from the Bureau of Silly Ideas – with ‘live’ street furniture.

The Collector’s Treasure Trail will have outposts in Overgate – keep an eye on the digital screens for its story.

One of the other main attractions of the two-day festival will be the Luminarium, a giant 182ft long by 105ft wide inflatable sculpture on display in City Square.

© Supplied

Shoppers can expect further colour and fun as street tours and disco trails make their way through the centre across the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the festival Malcolm Angus, centre manager of the Overgate said: “Overgate is delighted to be supporting this year’s Dundee Summer Streets Festival as headline sponsor.

“The heart of the city is the place to be this weekend with a fantastic variety of all-ages entertainment and attractions.

“Within Overgate across both days will be music, treasure trails and lots of quirky activities. What’s more, it’s free and open to all so come along for what is sure to be an unmissable weekend.”

