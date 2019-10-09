Overgate Shopping Centre accepting donations for Foodbank Month

As part of Foodbank Month, people in Dundee are invited to donate items at a drop-off point in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

The initiative, in partnership with The Trussell Trust, aims to boost Christmas supplies for foodbanks in Dundee, Angus and Fife.

Customers can donate items such as tinned or dry foods, food in jars and toiletries, for both adults and babies.

There is also a selection of food available to purchase and to donate to the appeal at the desk.

Last year 2,508 items were donated with a value of £3,404 and £472 was made in cash donations.

The Trussell Trust runs a network of over 420 foodbanks that provide emergency food to people referred for support.

The trust’s network have given more than one million three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis over the last year.

© Supplied

Centre manager at Overgate Malcolm Angus said: “Following the huge public response last year, Overgate is announcing the return of its Foodbank Month initiative with The Trussell Trust, a wonderful charity dedicated to combating poverty and providing help to those most in need.

“Throughout the month of October, the public will have the opportunity to boost Christmas supplies for local food banks by visiting the customer service desk and speaking to any of our team who will be happy to accept donations.”