The Overgate in Dundee city centre was evacuated this afternoon.

Dozens of people were forced to leave the shopping centre after a message on the loudspeaker stated there had been an incident.

The alarm was raised at about 4pm, leaving some concerned.

Shoppers were later allowed back in, with the centre stating it had been a false alarm.

It has since emerged that a light fitting had blown in Sports Direct, which had a knock on effect to other units and caused a partial evacuation.