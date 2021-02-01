Plans for Dundee Music Hall of Fame take step forward as walkway location announced

Plans to honour musical legends past and present in the City of Discovery have taken a step forward as a location for the Dundee Music Hall of Fame has been revealed.

The project will honour legends past and present – as well as shining a light on Dundonians whose influence played in the background.

Once created, the hall of fame will also support city centre performance opportunities, hosting local buskers and performing arts groups throughout the year.

The space is due to be completed and launched this summer.

Musicians including Michael Marra, The Average White Band and Danny Wilson, independent record stores such as Groucho’s, and live music venues and promoters including the Palais Dance Hall, Fat Sams, Clark’s on Lindsay Street and Andi Lothian are amongst the planned honorees.

Their contributions to Dundee, along with other luminaries, will be recognised through the creation of a music-themed public walkway within Overgate’s William Gardiner Square.

© Google Maps

Dundee Music Hall of Fame is the idea of Jake McDonough, chairman of Dundee Music History Group, a collective of passionate music lovers based in the city.

Jake’s proposals for the land at William Gardiner Square include paving slabs inscribed with the names of Dundee’s musical greats.

This music-themed pavement will lead visitors on a journey into a specially designed seating area where a Musical Heritage experience, accessed via a digital interactive app, will inform and entertain.

Talks are also under way with Bonnie Dundee. A music-themed floral and planting scheme is one of the ideas being considered.

© Redferns

Malcolm Angus, centre manager of the Overgate, said: “Dundee’s rich musical heritage is recognised globally and we are delighted to be playing a key part in helping to bring this celebration to life with Jake and the Dundee Music History Group.

“Once created, the installation is sure to be of great interest to both locals and visitors to the city who wish to learn more about Dundee’s evolving musical legacy.

‘Delighted’

Jake McDonough the chairman of Dundee Music History Group said: “This partnership with Overgate is a landmark moment in our Dundee Music Hall of Fame journey and to have secured the backing of such an important stakeholder is a positive endorsement of the initiative.

“The prime city centre location of William Gardiner Square will guarantee a strong placement for Dundee Music Hall of Fame, particularly for visitors. The site also has an underpinning nostalgia as it was in this district where much of Dundee’s earliest music scene was born.

“We are delighted to now be advancing our plans and hope to officially launch the completed space this summer.”