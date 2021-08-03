Overgate Centre: Iconic memories of the original, the old and the new Overgate centre

With two major re developments under its wing the Overgate has been transformed from the old and dilapidated properties which were deemed ‘slums’ in the early 20th century to the iconic glass fronted centre we know today.

But for many the ‘original’ Overgate was that of the 60s and 70s with the concrete and steel two-level mall hailed as the first comprehensive town-centre development of its kind in Scotland before its appeal was lost as the Wellgate opened along the road.

We take a look at the glory days of the Overgate and remind ourselves on just how much has changed.

Before the ‘original’ Overgate

Until the 1960s, the Overgate was simply a street which ran from the corner of Reform Street to North Lindsay Street, passing along the north side of St Mary’s Parish Church.

City architect James Thomson proposed the street be cleared in his 1910 city plans after the run down buildings were described as slums. A similar proposal came in the form of the Adams Plan of 1937 however due to the outbreak of the Second World War plans weren’t continued.

In the late 1950s though work began on the city’s new shopping venue and in 1963 the new Overgate was opened.

Crowds watched on as buildings on the Overgate were demolished. Here Menzies & Sons was razed to the ground in February 1957 with locals of all ages getting an up close look at the demolition.

While the shopping centre wouldn’t be opened for another four years that didn’t mean the Overgate wasn’t already a hit with shoppers especially when the market was on with stalls lining the street as can be seen below in October 1959.

Work begins on the new development with a tunnel being dug out to carry cables for every service through the first phase of the Overgate redevelopment area in May 1963.

The two-storey open air mall

Designed by Ian Burke, Hugh Martin & Partners in 1963 the new Overgate was the first of its kind with two storeys incorporating a mixed-use development comprising of a hotel and offices to the west and pedestrian areas and shops to the east.

From Littlewoods to Singer and Mr Beaujangle’s the centre attracted a number of high street chains and independent stores however by 1978 after the opening of Dundee’s Wellgate Centre many of those big name shops jumped ship and the Overgate became run down over the following decade.

The Old Steeple church can be seen proudly towering above the new shops which had recently opened in October 1963, perfectly mixing traditional Dundee with the modern day.

The British Relay showroom was opened in September 1965 by popular Scottish comedians Jack Milroy and Rikki Fulton as their iconic act Francie and Josie.

As well as a hotel, shops and offices the new Overgate also incorporated a roof-top car park which could be accessed from Lindsay Street and is seen here alongside the concrete and steel structure and the steeple church in May 1969.

The interior of the Charles Allardyce shop can be seen in December 1969. The family are still providing healthcare in the city over 50 years later as Allardyce Healthcare provide a range of mobility products at the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate.

Alongside the shop fronts the Overgate was also home to gorgeous greenery and floral displays which can be seen here in May 1971.

Shoe shop Birrells and sewing legends Singer were just two of the centres occupants in February 1966.

Below, Dundee was living up to is sunny reputation as folk sit outside the old Littlewoods store in 1970. For those only familiar with the newest Overgate development the store was located roughly where Primark now sits.

The old Overgate can be seen in its full glory here in June 1970. From this view you can easily imagine the new Overgate in its place with the open air sides replaced by a full wall of curved glass.

Dundonians were hoping it would be there lucky week as they put their numbers on at the lottery kiosk in the Overgate in July 1978.

One shopper looks through the exhaustive stock inside the Caird Sports Locker with a number of big brands on offer in June 1980.

Most who are of age to remember to old Overgate are sure to remember the long tunnels which were incorporated into the mall’s design including this one below which was photographed in 1978.

BBC Radio One disc jokey Stuart Henry was crowded b adoring fans as he headed to Dundee to open the new Mr Beaujangle boutique in November 1973.

A crowd of about 150 fans waited outside 126 Overgate to catch a glimpse of the Scottish heart throb.

A new look to ‘What Everyone Wants’ was officially launched in February 1993 with ribbons and balloons with the store proving its name was no lie as long queues formed – two upstairs and one downstairs – with people excited to see what discount goods they could grab.

Of course with an amount of shopping refreshments are always a necessity luckily the staff at Kardomah Coffee Shop were on hand. Left to right: Manageress Jo McDonald, Jane-Anne Dodds, Joanne Bannon, Kelly Archibald, Sheila Strachan and Gillian Oliphant can be seen in April 1994.

The Overgate’s latest development

In 1998 rejuvenation was well underway for the Overgate with the rebuild effectively bringing attention back to the Overgate, with many of the top retailers choosing the new development over the city’s Wellgate.

Below, a hive of activity can be seen at the rear of the new Overgate Centre in March 2000.

The new Overgate welcomes shoppers for the first Boxing Day sales since its opening here in December 2000 with the new fully enclosed centre most likely a welcome relief from the Scottish elements in comparison to the the centre’s predecessor.

Despite plans for further extensions to the Overgate in the earl noughties the recession put a halt to any further expansions and so the centre remains as it was in 2000 to this day, although the shops inside have changed many times over the years.