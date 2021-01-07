Overgate Air Mail brings messages of friendship from America to Dundee

Letters from school children across the pond full of uplifting messages of friendship have arrived in Dundee.

Overgate Air Mail, which is a part of the Overgate Dundee’s 7 Cities initiative, saw 76 pupils aged between six and 12 years old from Ancrum Road Primary School send letters of festive cheer to new pen pals at Charles Barrett Elementary School in Alexandria, Virginia.

Now, the American children have written back, and despite the closure of the shopping centre due to lockdown, the letters have been put on display on the centre windows for the public to view.

The letters are entertaining, refreshingly honest and include topics such as favourite Youtubers and gamers, the joy of snow and sledging, as well as the most popular American foods and the challenge of Zoom school classes with annoying siblings nearby.

Ten-year-old Fenway, who is named after a baseball park in Boston, writes that they have visited Scotland and loves the Highland Games, but not haggis. Nine year old Grace, loves maths and art, wants to be the first woman on Mars and has a pet fish named Sunday.

Metta Ramsay, Retail Marketing Manager at the Overgate said: “Overgate Air Mail has generated fantastic engagement between the children here at Ancrum Road Primary in Dundee and Charles Barrett Elementary in Alexandria and the letters really are a joy to read.

“The pupils in both cities have embraced the opportunity to connect with great enthusiasm and we hope if people are passing Overgate they will enjoy reading them too.”

The 7 Cities initiative, which launched in 2018, aims to strengthen ties between Dundee and its twin cities across the world.