Over three decades on from its opening, what does the future hold for Dundee’s Technology Park?

It was a project that aimed to be a “centre of excellence” for the city.

But more than 35 years on from when it first opened, what does the future hold for Dundee’s Technology Park?

Today it is home to more than 1,000 employees and around three quarters of the park’s units have been filled.

However, a number of high-profile spaces in the park continue to lay empty, including the controversial Northshore House on Luna Place which has frequently been a target for vandalism in recent years.

When the Tele visited the site yesterday, multitudes of “to let” signs could be seen around the park and at least five buildings appeared to be empty.

One businessman, who did not wish to be named, spoke of his concern that the area had lost its ways over the years.

“This was an ideal location for us. With the parking and the access to the main road into Dundee, that’s what attracted us,” he said.

“But you have to ask, what is the council’s vision for the Technology Park? People don’t know the answer to that.

“What kind of businesses do they want to attract to come here?”

Convener of City Development, councillor Alan Ross has dismissed claims the success of the Technology Park had stalled and pointed to the attributes which can attract employers to the city.

He said: “Dundee Technology Park is one of Tayside’s leading business parks with more than 1500 employees based there. It is well located for businesses that recruit from the wider region and want to avoid bringing vehicles into the city centre.

“We work closely with landlords at the Technology Park and we have been helping market the two prominent vacant buildings to expanding local employers and incoming businesses.”

Mr Ross also argued that the City of Discovery is a promising location for prospective businesses, and the success of the waterfront redevelopment could lead to increased opportunities across the city.

He added: “Demand for city centre and waterfront offices remains positive, and I was delighted to see Embark Group and FNZ moving into the former Alliance Trust Savings building.

“If current enquiry levels firm up into confirmed leases there is the potential for us to have a shortage of modern office space in the city centre – which could translate into more enquiries for the Technology Park.

“Overall I remain optimistic about jobs growth in Dundee, and the availability of premises is helpful as it provides choice for incoming businesses.”

Last year, the Tele reported that the council had unveiled plans to boost the park by allowing a wider range of businesses to use the site.

But Labour Councillor, Richard McCready, called on council officials to be transparent over the Technology Park and how successful it has been in attracting new clientele.

“There was a relaxing of some of the restrictions last year in order to encourage the use of the park for businesses,” Mr McCready said.

“I have written to Robin Presswood, who is the executive director of City Development at the council, to see if there is an update on the report into the park.

“It is due to be out next month and it’s important to know if the recommendations have been making the difference or if we need to do more.”

Mr McCready, who acts as the opposition spokesman for city development, also urged officials to ensure that the vacant buildings are maintained.

He said: “We have spent millions on doing up the train station in the city centre as we want people to have a good impression of Dundee.

“But most people will probably get their first impression of the city by going along Riverside Drive and some of the buildings there are in a poor state.

“We need to improve the image of the city to attract jobs and employment to Dundee.”