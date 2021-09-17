Over Lunan draws to a close – but radio release means Lunan Bay’s story is far from over

Spectacular performance piece Over Lunan is drawing to a close this weekend – but members of the public can live the experience even after it ends.

The Lunan Bay art event this week has seen crowds take to the dunes as darkness descends, as people are led on a promenade through 3,000 years of Angus history accompanied by stunning performances, lighting and storytelling.

Combining memorial moments with ancient myths through each tale’s connection with the sea, the Angus event has proved a unique and popular attraction.

And now a radio documentary detailing the stories behind the spectacle has been released on organiser Aproxima Art’s website, free for all to access.

Over Lunan was inspired by research conducted by journalist Charlie Ross, who spent a summer in 2015 investigating the mythology and history of well-known beauty spot Lunan Bay.

He found connections with the Middle East and uncovered the incredible legend of the “Apkallu” – half-fish, half-human sages who emerged from the sea to bring wisdom to our ancestors in Mesopotamian times.

He died before his work could be concluded, but the Over Lunan radio piece and accompanying live performance have brought his findings to life this week to great acclaim, with critics deeming it “a tremendously complex piece of art”.

Over Lunan runs until Sunday September 19.

The 40-minute radio piece, produced by Steve Urquhart and directed by Purni Morell, with music and sound design by Andrew Knight-Hill, is now available for public consumption on the Aproxima Arts website.