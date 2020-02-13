Over a hundred park users back calls for traffic calming measures inside the grounds

Reckless drivers are speeding through a city park as fast as 40mph, it has been claimed.

Balgay Park, which also houses the Mills Observatory, has become the focal point of a West End residents petition that has amassed more than 150 signatures.

Roz Langlands, who walks her Tibetan terriers at the beauty spot, started the petition in December calling for calming measures to be put in place for motorists.

The 65-year-old said there were growing concerns that an accident could happen if vehicles were to continue travelling at such speeds.

She added: “I’ve been using this park for over 20 years and the problems come and go in connection with vehicles accessing the site.

“Certain weeks are worse than others but the main road that they access has seen some drivers ignoring the 10mph warning signs currently in place.

“At times I reckon some motorists have been going at 40mph. Drivers have been challenged and they got quite angry about it.”

Roz said she was “overwhelmed” by the backing she received from fellow park users.

She added: “There are a number of blind spots on the road up, that is also used as a dog trail, and it is used by dog walkers, children and prams while vehicles are also accessing it.

“The gate that leads to the access road up to the Mills Observatory is also getting opened earlier than it should, providing access to motorists out with the allotted times

“I started the petition and have been overwhelmed by the response and my ultimate concern is that an animal or park user could get injured if cars continue to drive at that speed.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson said he was “grateful” for the work the locals had put into the petition.

He added: “There have been positive discussions with neighbourhood services into looking at ways to introduce more calming measures including additional signage.

“The safety of all park users is paramount.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs the observatory, said: “Our staff and visitors at Mills Observatory are aware of pedestrians using the road and that the parkland should be enjoyed safely by all.

“The observatory is open over the winter months from 4pm Monday to Friday and from 12.30 on Saturday and Sunday.”

A city council spokesman said: “We are aware of the issue and currently taking measures to reduce the problem of speeding vehicles in Balgay Park.

“We will continue to include our colleagues at Leisure and Culture Dundee, who manage the Mills Observatory facility, in these discussions.”